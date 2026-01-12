Have You Seen This? Squirrel is its own snowplow

By Alex Tumalip, KSL | Posted - Jan. 12, 2026 at 3:27 p.m.

 
A squirrel clears snow off the top of the fence in this undated screenshot taken from video on social media.

A squirrel clears snow off the top of the fence in this undated screenshot taken from video on social media. (Nature Unedited on X)

IN THE BLEAK MIDWINTER — This is one of the rare times you won't see me feature a video from Hawaii.

OK, it's only the second time, but it's for a good reason today.

The Midwest and Northeast have been getting buried under mountains of snow (that I honestly wish we had), but it didn't stop our furry friends from keeping their houses in order. Just ask this squirrel:

This guy isn't going to wait for spring cleaning to shovel out of hibernation, and I'm sure his wife would approve — if he has one.

Alex Tumalip, KSL

