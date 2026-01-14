Have You Seen This? The curious case of the flying veggies

THE UPSIDE DOWN — What's the most amazing illusion you've ever seen? I know that incredible feats are performed regularly at places like the Magic Castle in California or Mystique here in Utah. In fact, I saw an illusion at Mystique years ago that still haunts me. I was sitting right next to the magician, watching his every move, and I have no idea how he managed to pull it off.

Perhaps your favorite illusion was on a much smaller stage. Like a card trick you saw as a child or a mystifying stunt you witness a friend pull off at a talent show. Whatever the specific details, it's just fun to be amazed.

The illusion in this video is far from the best in the world. But it's still fun to see.

This reminds me of the famous stunt performed by Penn and Teller back in 1986. I'm sure that it took most television viewers at least a couple of minutes to realize that the magicians were upside down. Or maybe some had no idea until it was revealed at the end.

Anyhow, it's a good reminder that sometimes the only thing being hidden from the audience is the perspective. Everything else that occurs in the trick is exactly as it appears.

Have You Seen This?