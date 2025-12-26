Have You Seen This? Horse displays majestic mane while pulling carriage

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL | Posted - Dec. 26, 2025 at 3:30 p.m.

 
A Gypsy Vanner stallion pulls a carriage in Tabio, Cundinamarca, Colombia, on Dec. 11.

A Gypsy Vanner stallion pulls a carriage in Tabio, Cundinamarca, Colombia, on Dec. 11. (ViralHog via YouTube)

THE NORTH POLE — There's no better way to get into the holiday spirit than taking a sleigh ride through the snow-covered country — or the snow-free country if you live in Utah in 2025.

From the sleigh bells to the man dressed as Santa Claus at the reins, it's hard to top a sleigh ride for Christmas cheer. If you're really lucky, your sleigh may be pulled by a team of striking Clydesdale horses like the ones that gallop across your television screens during commercial breaks for college football games each December.

But this year, a Gypsy Vanner stallion in Colombia has outdone all competitors when it comes to majestic equine animals. A behind-the-scenes video of a photoshoot shows Sterling pulling a carriage while sporting the most luscious golden mane and a long braid falling over his eyes.

Gypsy Vanners, also known as Gypsy Cobs or Irish Cobs, sometimes have feathered, long hair on each of their legs, per the Irish Cob Society, and Sterling has majestic golden hair on each leg to match his mane. It's a wonder he can run without tripping.

If he ever gets tired of pulling carriages, at least Sterling can always fall back on modeling his hair in shampoo commercials.

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSLBridger Beal-Cvetko
Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a reporter for KSL. He covers politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news. Bridger has worked for the Deseret News and graduated from Utah Valley University.

