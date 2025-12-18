Springville officer arrested, accused of driving to work under the influence

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SPRINGVILLE — A Springville police officer was arrested Tuesday night and accused of driving to work while intoxicated.

Larry Ryan Teuscher, 37, of Springville, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of DUI.

On Tuesday, Teuscher arrived at the Springville Police Department about 7:45 p.m. to begin his shift.

"When he arrived, he was suspected of ... driving while impaired," according to a statement from Springville Chief Lance Haight.

The Utah Highway Patrol was called to conduct an independent investigation. The responding trooper found Teuscher sitting in a chair in the chief's office.

"I observed that he had red, glossy eyes while speaking with the individual. Also, the odor of an alcoholic beverage was present coming from his mouth. I asked the individual what had happened today, and he stated that he had a White Claw earlier and now he's here. I asked the individual how he got to work today, and he stated that he drove to work by himself," a police booking affidavit states.

Teuscher was asked to perform field sobriety tests. At the end of the tests, he was arrested.

"He did admit to having two White Claws at around 4 p.m. at his home and then driving to the police department in his Springville city-owned vehicle," according to the affidavit.

The city says Teuscher was placed on leave without pay and now faces additional disciplinary action and possible termination.