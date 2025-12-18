Democrats release dozens more new images from Epstein estate

By Nolan D. McCaskill, Reuters | Posted - Dec. 18, 2025 at 3:58 p.m.

 
An interior image from the property on Little St. James, once owned by Jeffrey Epstein, released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee in Washington, Thursday.

An interior image from the property on Little St. James, once owned by Jeffrey Epstein, released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee in Washington, Thursday. (House Oversight Committee Democrats via Reuters)

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Congressional Democrats released new images from Jeffrey Epstein's estate on Thursday.
  • The new images aim to provide transparency into Epstein's network and his activities.

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats released dozens of new images from the ​estate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, a day before the Justice Department is required by law ⁠to release unclassified files from its investigation of the disgraced financier.

The latest batch of images includes close-ups ‌of sentences from "Lolita," a book about a man's obsession with a 12-year-old girl, scribbled ⁠in black ink across a woman's body — chest, foot, neck and back; ‌redacted identification cards ‍of women from Russia, Morocco, Italy, Czech Republic, South Africa, Ukraine ⁠and Lithuania; and a late-night text thread ⁠about sending girls for someone identified as "j" for $1,000 each.

The 68 photos are among some 95,000 that Epstein's estate released to the House Oversight Committee. Last week, oversight Democrats released 19 photos, including some featuring now-President Donald Trump, who dismissed the images as "no big deal." Billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates, professor and political activist Noam Chomsky ‍and former Trump aide Steve Bannon are also pictured in the latest images.

Committee Democrats said the images released Thursday "were selected to provide the public with transparency into a representative sample of the photos" and "to provide insights into Epstein's network and his extremely disturbing activities."

Democrats said they had thousands more images, "both graphic and mundane," which they are continuing to analyze.

"Oversight Democrats ‌will continue to release photographs and documents from the Epstein estate to provide transparency for the American ‌people," said California Rep. Robert Garcia, top Democrat on the Oversight Committee. "As we approach the deadline for the Epstein Files Transparency Act, these new images raise more questions about what exactly the Department of Justice has in its possession. We ⁠must end this White ​House cover-up, and the DOJ must release ⁠the Epstein files now."

The ‌White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Nolan D. McCaskill

