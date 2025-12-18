Utah sex offender accused of creating pornographic AI images using real person

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

MOAB — A registered sex offender in Utah has been arrested for allegedly creating pornographic videos and images — including child sex abuse material — using artificial intelligence and pictures of a real person.

Kyler James Quinn, 29, was arrested Tuesday for investigation of 11 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of aggravated distribution of a counterfeit intimate image.

The investigation began in November when a woman discovered AI-generated videos and images of herself on a pornographic website, according to a police booking affidavit.

Pictures of the woman previously posted on various social media accounts, including some when she was a teenager and earlier, were used by Quinn to create the images, police stated in their affidavit. Of the 94 images reviewed by detectives, "88 of them featured the victim, 58 of those items were originally of the victim when she was underage."

"It should be noted that all these photos and videos display the victim's face," the affidavit states.

Grand County sheriff's deputies went to the county jail on Tuesday to question Quinn, who is currently incarcerated for a parole violation related to a conviction from a separate incident.

"During the interview, Kyler denied any wrongdoing, claimed his phone was hacked along with all his accounts," deputies wrote in the affidavit. But "because of the overwhelming evidence contrary to Kyler's statement of innocence," he is now being held in the Grand County Jail for investigation of the additional charges.

According to the Utah Sex Offender and Kidnapping Registry, Quinn was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor in Colorado in 2016 and is currently living in Utah on an interstate compact agreement.