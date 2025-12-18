A business jet crashed while landing at an airport in North Carolina, erupting in a large fire

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Authorities say a business jet crashed while landing at a regional airport in Statesville, North Carolina, erupting in a large fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport around 8:20 a.m. Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.

Video from WSOC-TV showed first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near scattered wreckage from the plane.

The airport says on its website that Statesville Regional Airport provides corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams.

Statesville is about 45 miles north of Charlotte. Officials have not said whether there were injuries.