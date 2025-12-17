Man accused of stabbing father 13 times, hoping he would die

MILLCREEK — A 19-year-old man accused of stabbing his father 13 times, allegedly for revenge, has been charged.

Dereon James Hinmon, 19, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony.

Unified police responded to a stabbing on Dec. 7 at a residence near 1350 East and 3700 South, where they found a 42-year-old man "covered in blood with stab wounds to the front and back of his body," according to charging documents.

The father told investigators that "he had been in several physical altercations with Hinmon throughout the day, as he had attempted to parent Hinmon and counsel him on his actions and attitude," the charges state.

The man said he was going to "reprimand" his son for "being dismissive and rude" to others in the house when the two began arguing and "Hinmon began stabbing him," according to the charges.

The father was stabbed 13 times and remained hospitalized as of Tuesday, the charges state.

When questioned by police, Hinmon stated that "he had been arguing with (his father) upstairs and had gone downstairs. While downstairs, Hinmon retrieved a kitchen knife from the upper cupboard, and when (his father) came downstairs to follow and continue talking with Hinmon, he began to stab (him) in the stomach, many times," according to the charges. "Hinmon stated that he stabbed his father 'a lot' and had done so to get 'revenge.'"

Hinmon then asked an officer if they would tell him if his father died?

"Hinmon was told he would be notified. Hinmon looked down and smiled. Hinmon claimed he wanted to hurt (his father) but also wished to kill him during the assault," charging documents state.

Prosecutors have requested that Hinmon be held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail pending trial.