19-year-old Sanpete County man faces attempted murder charge in failed vape sale

MT. PLEASANT, Sanpete County — A 19-year-old man is accused of shooting multiple rounds at a driver who allegedly took a vape he was selling without paying.

Michael Koy Reed, of Mt. Pleasant, was charged Tuesday in 6th District Court with attempted murder, a second-degree felony; five counts of discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice, third-degree felonies; and providing tobacco paraphernalia to a minor, a class B misdemeanor.

The investigation began Thursday night when a teen met Reed in the parking lot of a business in Mt. Pleasant to buy a vape, according to a police booking affidavit. With Reed standing outside the victim's car and the teen still in the driver's seat, the victim attempted to purchase the vape.

"The victim stated he observed Mr. Reed brandish a handgun in his waistband repeatedly while they were negotiating the terms of the sale. He stated he received the vape from Mr. Reed, and that when asked for payment, he accelerated his vehicle to flee the scene. While he was fleeing, he heard several gunshots behind him," the affidavit states.

After speeding away, the victim crashed south of Mt. Pleasant just off U.S. 89

"Officers arrived (at the shooting scene) and located a total of six spent 9 mm shell casings in the parking lot," according to the affidavit. "The victim's vehicle was processed, and officers were able to locate four bullet holes in the rear and passenger side of the vehicle ... The ultimate landing spot of the additional two 9 mm rounds is unknown at this time."

Police used several social media accounts to identify Reed and served a search warrant on his residence Monday night, where ammunition was found, the affidavit states.

Reed was contacted and agreed to meet with investigators at the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. He allegedly admitted to the shooting and told investigators that he gave the gun to a friend and told him to "get rid" of it, according to the affidavit. Police contacted that friend who agreed to meet with police along with his girlfriend.

When the teens met with officers, the girl gave police the gun, the affidavit states.