3 charged for allegedly performing unlicensed stem cell operations in Draper

DRAPER — Three people, including a licensed orthopedic surgeon and another man whose license was revoked years ago, are accused of performing unlicensed stem cell operations in Draper.

Dr. Paul William Winterton, 51, of Cottonwood Heights; Randall Matthew Relyea, 58, of Lindon; and Jenny Astrid Fraizer, 46, of Lindon — Relyea's wife — were each charged Monday in 3rd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity and communications fraud, second-degree felonies; and obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony.

Winterton was also charged with unlawful practice of osteopathic medicine and three counts of unlawful and unprofessional conduct. Relyea was charged with four counts of unlawful practice of osteopathic medicine. Frazier was charged with unlawful practice of osteopathic medicine and two counts of unlawful and unprofessional conduct. All the charges are third-degree felonies.

Prosecutors note in their charging documents that Relyea was licensed in osteopathic surgery in Missouri in 1999 and in osteopathic physician in Utah in 2004. But he has had his license revoked or has surrendered his license several times since 1999, including in 2009 in Utah, when he admitted to "unprofessional conduct, including unlawful distribution of controlled substances, driving under the influence of drugs, and record-keeping violations," according to charging documents.

From 2015 to 2020, Relyea was issued a "Restricted Active on Probation" license in Utah, which prohibited him from running a private practice, supervising others in a practice, having a license allowing him to use scheduled drugs and required him to report to the Utah Division of Occupational Licensing.

But in 2018, "Relyea signed a contract with and began practicing at Glam Aesthetics Lounge, 177 W. 12300 South, as their medical director," charging documents state. In January 2019, investigators with the Division of Professional Licensing went to Glam Aesthetics and "confiscated Relyea's displayed license. Division of Occupational Licensing investigators determined the displayed license was not issued by (the division) and appeared fraudulent."

The next day, investigators went to Spa Trouve, 10 W. Scenic Pointe Drive.

"Upon arrival, they observed a double glass door to Suite 104. Dr. Randall Relyea's name on the left door under 'Precision Pointe Orthopedics' and Spa Trouve on the right door," charging documents state. "Upon entering, they observed a fraudulent license, similar to the one found at Glam Aesthetics Lounge, with Relyea's name on it and that also read 'active' status, not 'active on probation' as it should have."

In July 2019, the Division of Professional Licensing received a complaint that Relyea had presented himself as a "doctor" at Lone Peak Hospital.

"Relyea admitted to being identified as 'doctor' by staff and patients. Relyea was cited by (the division) and issued a cease-and-desist order. Winterton stated he was partners with Relyea in the business of regenerative health. Winterton went on to say Relyea is basically a medical assistant and is supervised by Winterton. Winterton stated he (Winterton) does all the initial assessments on patients and discusses the treatment options with Relyea prior to any patient undergoing regenerative treatments," the charges state.

On Aug. 22, 2019, Frazier registered "Precision Pointe Regenerative Health" with the Utah Department of Commerce and named herself as the LLC's manager, organizer and registered agent. But according to their website, "Randy (Relyea) is the founder of (the business), a full-service orthopedic office with the focus on regenerative medicine's newest treatments, which include PRP and stem-cell therapy," charging documents state.

Then, in late 2019, Frazier made posts on her social media accounts from a "workshop" that her husband attended. "Relyea is shown in accompanying photographs and videos as a participant. In two of the posted videos, Relyea can be seen and heard performing a stem cell harvest on a patient. In that same video, Frazier can be seen in the room discussing what Relyea is doing," according to the charges.

In 2021, undercover state agents scheduled an appointment and met with Relyea and Frazier in an examination room.

"During the times when Relyea was diagnosing and offering his treatment plan, Frazier would interject and explain the procedure and its duration, how the human body heals, and to discuss payment options for the treatments," the charges state. "On April 13, 2022, (the division) issued citations to Relyea and Frazier for practicing medicine without a license and aiding and abetting the practice of medicine without a license, respectively."

Despite the citations, prosecutors allege Relyea continued to practice.

In June 2023, a man who thought he was going to the Winterton's office for a follow-up consultation was unexpectedly told by Relyea that he was going to harvest stem cells from his body immediately.

The man later told investigators it was "the most painful thing he had ever experienced" and described Relyea "drilling a 10-inch, titanium rod through (the man's) pelvis with no anesthesia or numbing. Precision Pointe Regenerative Health records indicate the 10-inch titanium rod was a Jamshidi needle," the charges state. "(The man), in substantial pain, screamed and cried at the top of his lungs. Specifically, (he) recalled screaming 'Stop, Stop' over and over again for several minutes during the entire harvesting procedure."

In February 2024, another man went to Precision Pointe Regenerative Health for a consultation about his injured back.

"Relyea diagnosed (the man) with a herniated disc and stated this was no big deal. Relyea explained a stem cell procedure that he and Winterton had developed, and that was now being used by the Mayo Clinic. Relyea further explained the bone-marrow-harvesting procedure wherein (the man's) bone marrow would be gathered from (the man's) hip bone," according to the charges. "(The man's) medical record for this visit, which indicated (he) decided to proceed with the stem-cell procedure, was prepared by Relyea and signed by Winterton."

On March 11, the man returned to the clinic where charges allege Relyea performed the procedure. But four days later, the man reported that his pain was worse than before and ended up going to the emergency room of a local hospital.

Several days later, the man texted Relyea, expressing his frustration with his experience.

"To claim that I, an emergency room doctor, or anyone else for that matter, would be responsible for your very personal decision … is irrational and is unwarranted," Relyea replied, the charges state.

The man later received a voicemail from Winterton, further stating, "I understand you are very upset about your experience with Precision Pointe. Just wanted to make sure you understood that I was there, present, for the injections. I did the, I performed the harvest and did the injections," prosecutors state in their charges.