Weekly poll: Real vs. artificial tree for Christmas?

Do you need the fresh scent of pine in your home to make it feel like Christmas? Or do you think the decorations set the stage? In this week's KSL poll, we want to know your opinion on the main holiday statement piece: a real vs. artificial tree.

Why real Christmas trees are better

Do you insist on a real Christmas tree? In addition to the unmistakable holiday scent, there are compelling reasons to choose one. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, real trees benefit the environment. Not only do they absorb carbon dioxide while growing, but they also help stabilize soil.

Heading into the mountains in search of the ideal Christmas tree is a popular holiday tradition for Utah families. But if you don't have the time or inclination to chop down your own, there are plenty of tree lots close to home with rows and rows of beautiful trees of all sizes.

And once the holiday is over, your city may pick up your Utah Christmas tree and recycle it into mulch.

Why artificial Christmas trees are preferable

If you're someone who likes to start the Utah holidays early — as in, Nov. 1 early — an artificial tree is the way to go. No matter when you put it up, you don't need to worry about the tree dying and losing all its needles whenever someone touches it.

If you're looking for a perfect tree, a fake one fits the bill. There are no oddly shaped branches nor bare spots to hide. You can even choose the color to match your decor: white, pink, gold, silver and more.

Artificial trees are low-maintenance, too — no need to do a daily check on the water level. Also, many are pre-lit, so you don't have to worry about untangling and wrapping strands of lights. Huge relief! You can even leave the ornaments on the tree from year to year. Just wrap the tree up and put it away until next year.

Give us your opinion

What do you think? Are you team "real" or team "artificial"? Let us know what you're putting up this Christmas — or if you are skipping a tree altogether

Real trees only

Fake is fine

Put a tree in my house? No thanks.

Leave your thoughts in the comments below or vote in our weekly Instagram poll.