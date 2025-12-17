A top Utah House Republican says he won't run for another term next year

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL | Posted - Dec. 17, 2025 at 6:28 p.m.

 
Rep. Bridger Bolinder, R-Grantsville, at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Jan. 29, 2024. Bolinder, who was elected House majority assistant whip in June, said he will not seek reelection next year.

Rep. Bridger Bolinder, R-Grantsville, at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Jan. 29, 2024. Bolinder, who was elected House majority assistant whip in June, said he will not seek reelection next year. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY — A leader of Utah's House Republican caucus said he won't run for reelection next year, citing "other commitments and responsibilities" that require his attention.

House Majority Assistant Whip Bridger Bolinder, R-Grantsville, was elected by his House colleagues to a leadership post over the summer, becoming the newest GOP leader on Capitol Hill.

"Serving in the Utah House of Representatives has truly been the honor of a lifetime," he said in a post on Instagram. "Representing the people of Tooele, Juab and Millard counties has meant more to me than I can put into words."

Bolinder said he made the decision not to run again "after a lot of thought."

"I've loved serving in the House, but other commitments and responsibilities now require me to turn my focus and attention elsewhere," he said.

Bolinder was first elected to represent House District 29 in 2022 and is in his second term in the Legislature. He helped lead the new Environmental Stewardship Caucus when it was started last year to provide a conservative approach to energy and environmental protection in the state.

"I have deep respect for my colleagues and for the sacrifices they and their families make to serve," Bolinder's statement continued. "This institution and the legislative process matter, and I will always defend the role they play in representing the people of our state."

Candidates have until Jan. 2 to file for elections for the state Legislature, meaning most lawmakers must decide by the end of December whether to run for reelection.

