Utah man charged with strangling woman with cord, burning her with torch, for alleged 'snitching'

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Dec. 15, 2025 at 9:45 p.m.

 
A Utah County man has been charged with attempted murder for injuries he allegedly caused to a woman whom he accused of "snitching."

A Utah County man has been charged with attempted murder for injuries he allegedly caused to a woman whom he accused of "snitching." (Sasint, Adobe Stock (AI generated))

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Ismail Spruill, a Saratoga Springs resident, faces charges including attempted murder.
  • He's accused of strangling a woman with a cord and burning her face.
  • The incident occurred Dec. 2 after Spruill accused her of "snitching."

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A man is accused of strangling a woman with a cord and burning her face with a torch because he believed she was "snitching."

Ismail Spruill, who is either 19 or 22, according to charging documents, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of aggravated assault and retaliation against a witness, third-degree felonies; and making a threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor.

In October, a woman reported to police that Spruill, with whom she had had a relationship, had taken her car without permission, according to charging documents. He was convicted in November of unauthorized possession of a car, a third-degree felony.

While Spruill was in jail awaiting trial on that charge, the woman "reported receiving threatening calls that she needed to drop the charges."

On Dec. 2, Spruill invited the woman to see him in Saratoga Springs at his residence so they could "fix" their relationship, his new charges state. When she arrived, there were no problems at first.

"However, after a period of time, (Spruill) referenced (the woman) 'snitching' on him and punched her in the jaw. (She) fell onto a bed behind her and slid to the floor. (Spruill) knelt on (her) back and wrapped an extension cord around her neck, tightening the cord and pulling (the woman's) hair at the same time. As he did so, (Spruill) told (the woman) that he was going to kill her and 'this is what you get for snitching,'" according to the charges.

When the woman was able to whisper that there was a tracker on her car and her mother would find her body, Spruill let her go, the charges state. However, after temporarily leaving the room, Spruill returned "with a torch, aimed it at (the woman's) face, and ignited it. (She) put her hand up to shield her face, burning her hand," the charges state. "Ultimately, (the woman) was able to leave the residence, but (Spruill) followed her, apologizing."

Police say that due to previous threats that Spruill, a known gang member, has made to the woman and her family, the incident was not reported for several days.

"(The woman) had significant bruises to her legs, arm, and neck, as well as a healing burn on her hand," investigators noted in the charges after eventually talking to the woman.

Domestic violence resources

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting:

