Man critically injured in Box Elder County trailer explosion

MANTUA, Box Elder County — A man was critically injured in a trailer explosion early Monday in Mantua, in Box Elder County.

Mantua Police Chief Dakota Midkiff said the explosion happened about 12:38 a.m. at an RV park near 98 N. Main.

Mantua police and fire departments responded to the incident, with assistance from the Brigham City fire department.

Midkiff said investigators were looking into exactly what happened to cause the explosion on Monday, but they think there may have been a malfunction with a propane line within the trailer, though that is not yet confirmed.

Police said witnesses reported the fire and extinguished it themselves with a fire extinguisher before the fire department arrived.

Midkiff said a man in his 50s and a dog were both injured in the explosion. The man was transported to a hospital with critical injuries but was expected to survive.

The dog was at an animal shelter in Sunset.

This story may be updated.