Man critically injured in Box Elder County trailer explosion

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Posted - Dec. 15, 2025 at 5:45 p.m.

 
A man and a dog were seriously injured in a trailer explosion on Monday.

A man and a dog were seriously injured in a trailer explosion on Monday. (Erin Mathis)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MANTUA, Box Elder County — A man was critically injured in a trailer explosion early Monday in Mantua, in Box Elder County.

Mantua Police Chief Dakota Midkiff said the explosion happened about 12:38 a.m. at an RV park near 98 N. Main.

Mantua police and fire departments responded to the incident, with assistance from the Brigham City fire department.

Midkiff said investigators were looking into exactly what happened to cause the explosion on Monday, but they think there may have been a malfunction with a propane line within the trailer, though that is not yet confirmed.

Police said witnesses reported the fire and extinguished it themselves with a fire extinguisher before the fire department arrived.

Midkiff said a man in his 50s and a dog were both injured in the explosion. The man was transported to a hospital with critical injuries but was expected to survive.

The dog was at an animal shelter in Sunset.

This story may be updated.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahNorthern UtahPolice & Courts
Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  