80-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Provo, police say

PROVO — A man has died after being hit by a car Monday evening in Provo, police said.

The crash happened about 6:10 p.m. at 920 S. 100 West.

Provo police spokesperson Janna-Lee Holland said an 80-year-old man was crossing the road when he was struck by a pickup truck.

Police responded to fatal auto-pedestrian crash near 920 S. 100 West on Monday. (Photo: Zachary Pope, KSL TV)

The man was transported to nearby Utah Valley Hospital with critical injuries but ultimately did not survive.

Holland said 920 South was closed at 100 West for traffic heading west while police investigated the crash, but it has since reopened.

The driver is cooperating with investigators, Holland said.

Holland said investigators are still very early in looking at what may have been a factor in the accident.

"It's really too soon to say, but it was dark at the time, and traffic is heavy. This is a very big diversion area with the University Avenue bridge being redone by UDOT at the moment," she told reporters.

No other information was immediately released.

This story may be updated.