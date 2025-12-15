The Utah Checkdown podcast: An end of an era with Kyle Whittingham + Morgan Scalley named head coach

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a busy week for Utah athletics last week, with multiple historic changes.

Host Josh Furlong breaks down all that took place last week, including Kyle Whittingham stepping down as head coach of the football program and Morgan Scalley taking over as head coach.

He highlights Whittingham's 21-year tenure as head coach and how a decision came about, while looking ahead to Scalley's tenure and what it all means. Who is Scalley and why is he the best fit.

He also talks personnel and what staffing could look like moving forward.

And then there's Utah's deal with a private equity firm that became national news in a first-of-its-kind deal.

There's all that and more on this episode.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.