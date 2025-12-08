After 36-year career, Beth Launiere announces retirement as Utes volleyball coach

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Over her 36-year tenure as head coach of the women's volleyball team at the University of Utah, Beth Launiere has become an icon of the sport.

That storied career — one that makes her the all-time winningest head coach (689-439) at Utah — has come to an end, though. Launiere announced her retirement from the game Monday, citing a desire to enter "the next chapter of my life."

"Thank you to the hundreds of players whom I have had the privilege to coach, and the many assistant coaches, support staff and administrators who were my daily collaborators to build this program into what it is today," Launiere said in a statement. "I will miss the daily interactions, but I know our relationships will last a lifetime.

"It has been an honor to represent one of the greatest universities in the country. I will forever love Utah and will always be a Ute!"

Launiere leaves as the third-longest tenured coach in Utah history, following former Red Rocks head coach Greg Marsden (40 years) and men's swimming coach Don Reddish (37 years).

The decision, Launiere said, was a "difficult decision," but it was time for another voice. Her decision comes after leading Utah to 20 NCAA Tournament appearances, with the most recent being the last two seasons.

In those 36 years, Launiere's program reached four Sweet 16 appearances, six conference championships in the Mountain West, and 20 of the school's 25 20-win seasons. She also helped Utah to a 45 consecutive week streak of appearing in the AVCA Coaches Top 25 from 2000-02 and again in 2019-22.

"Her legacy as one of the greatest coaches in the history of Utah athletics is well-established, and the number of student-athletes, coaches and staff she has influenced in such a positive way stands at the top of her lengthy list of accomplishments," Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said. "The standard of excellence and winning culture that Beth has created and sustained here for nearly four decades cements her place in Utah athletics history.

"She will be greatly missed, but her established standard and culture will carry forward."

That culture will continue with the hiring of associate head coach Alyssa D'Errico to the top position. After being in her role for three seasons, D'Errico now becomes the sixth volleyball head coach in Utah history.

"Alyssa D'Errico is a tremendous identifier of talent and is elite in developing student-athletes and building genuine relationships," Harlan said in a statement. "With her championship pedigree, All-America playing experience, and the three years she has spent at the University of Utah as associate head coach, she is uniquely equipped to take over leadership of our volleyball program.

"I'm thrilled to appoint Alyssa as our new head coach, and excited to see her establish herself as this programs' leader, building on the legacy that Beth Launiere has built."

D'Errico comes to Utah after a six-year tenure at Dayton, where she spent time as the associate head coach and the school's recruiting coordinator. She began her career at Louisville in 2015 following a four-time national championship playing career at Penn State where she was captain.

"I couldn't be more pleased for Alyssa D'Errico to be named the next head volleyball coach at the University of Utah," Launiere said in a statement. "She has great knowledge of the game, and a work ethic second to none.

"Alyssa is a leader who invests in her players in both time and care, and is a tremendous role model for young women. Her exceptionalism as a four-time NCAA women's volleyball national champion was a prelude to her extraordinary attributes as a coach and what she brings to the profession. I have no doubt Alyssa will maintain the culture we have strived to create and continue Utah volleyball's winning tradition."