The Utah Checkdown podcast: A Utah farewell turns chaotic, entertaining + Big 12 title odds

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah had no business winning on Saturday, but in improbable fashion the Utes got it done in the final minutes of the game.

Host Josh Furlong recaps the wild game, and talks about how Utah got it done on a night many believed to be Kyle Whittingham's last at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

What does it all mean for the future? How does it factor into Utah's Big 12 title and College Football Playoff hopes? All those are answered in the podcast.

He also talks recruiting and where Utah stands ahead of signing day, as well as goes over some questions raised about the refs on Saturday.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.