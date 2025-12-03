The Utah Checkdown podcast: The future of Whittingham and Utah football + Signing Day updates

By KSL Sports | Posted - Dec. 3, 2025 at 1:21 p.m.

 
Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah prepares for an eventual bowl game at the end of the month, the future of the program hangs in the balance.

Host Josh Furlong discusses whether Kyle Whittingham is retiring and what his timeline will be, or if he's coming back for another season. He has a deadline to decide by Friday.

He also talks high school recruiting and who signed with Utah, what a 10-win season means for the program, and a look at the bowl game destinations (and their potential opponents) Utah could be a part of this month.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

Most recent The Utah Checkdown stories

Related topics

The Utah CheckdownSportsUtah UtesCollege
KSL Sports

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  