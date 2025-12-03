The Utah Checkdown podcast: The future of Whittingham and Utah football + Signing Day updates

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah prepares for an eventual bowl game at the end of the month, the future of the program hangs in the balance.

Host Josh Furlong discusses whether Kyle Whittingham is retiring and what his timeline will be, or if he's coming back for another season. He has a deadline to decide by Friday.

He also talks high school recruiting and who signed with Utah, what a 10-win season means for the program, and a look at the bowl game destinations (and their potential opponents) Utah could be a part of this month.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.