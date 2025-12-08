The Utah Checkdown podcast: Utah in Vegas + looking ahead to 2026 and portal priorities

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's bowl destination is set, with the Utes traveling to Las Vegas for an exhibition meeting with the Big Ten's Nebraska.

Host Josh Furlong provides a quick glimpse into the New Year's Eve game and how Utah matches up with Nebraska, but does a deeper dive on what Utah's roster priorities are for the 2026 season.

Who are the key players Utah needs to return? What position groups does Utah need to go heavy on in the transfer portal? Can Utah compete moving forward?

He answers all those and more in the latest episode.

