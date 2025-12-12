Charges dropped against BYU-Idaho student accused of kidnapping baby at Costco

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

IDAHO FALLS — Weeks after a BYU-Idaho student was accused of kidnapping a baby from Costco, the Bonneville County prosecutor announced Thursday that charges will be dismissed.

During a news conference, prosecutor Randy Neal showed three videos from inside Costco during the alleged incident on Nov. 24, which led to Michael Raine, 24, being charged with felony second-degree kidnapping.

According to court documents, Raine was looking at books inside the store and a cart with a baby was nearby.

The document states that Raine "looked around" and then grabbed the cart and walked away.

The issue for officials was what occurred once Raine rounded the corner with the cart and the baby.

Neal said the new video shows Raine walking away with the cart, and the baby's mother found him almost immediately. The prosecutor explained that when pursuing cases, a prosecutor reviews the evidence and determines whether, beyond a reasonable doubt, the action was a crime.

"For a prosecutor, the analysis is whether there is a rational basis for someone to conclude, beyond a reasonable doubt, that they are to a moral certainty, that this is a crime? I don't think that we can say that," Neal said.

Neal said the surveillance videos from Costco show that Raine had no intention of running away with that cart.

The other aspect is that Raine didn't leave the store after the incident, which, according to the documents, indicates the student had purchased items and eaten at the food court.

Looking at the reasons for Raine's arrest, Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson said at the time, there was only one video, and based on what was seen, Raine's actions were found to be suspicious.

Another factor that influenced Raine's arrest was his trip to the United States Marine Corps Recruiting station in Boise on Nov. 25.

"The detectives were consulting with the prosecutors and made the proper decision at that time in the interest of public safety, based on probable cause, to make that arrest," Johnson said. "That just doesn't end the case. There's a requirement to keep on going."

Johnson and Neal discussed how detectives met with the mother of the baby and went over the events in a cognitive interview. Neal said this type of interview is a narrative recount of the events by the victim, without any questions being asked.

"Often, the mind will just start filling in pieces in order to make it make sense to them," Neal said.

Detectives worked on recreating the incident at Costco with the mother, but Neal said some of the mother's version of events were inaccurate in terms of the cart placement and other minor details.

Neal said the mother, Natalie Millett, was told charges have been dropped.

In a statement to the media, Millett said the event has caused the emotional pain that words can't describe and will impact her for life.

"I believe it was miraculous that I ran in the right direction and recovered my baby swiftly, but the outcome could have been so different had I not listened to my intuition and impressions that day," Millett said.

After being informed that the charges against Raine would be dismissed, Millett stated that she does feel at peace because she has done everything in her power.

One of the major talking points of the conference and in Millett's statement is the reaction and comments from social media that have attacked her and made egregious remarks about people involved.

"To sit in your basement and write poison is just really disgusting. It's just inappropriate," Neal said.