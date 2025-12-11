US official defends critical characterization of immigrant; juvenile court papers shed light on case

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security fired off a testy response Thursday in the case of the man detained last week during a scheduled hearing with immigration authorities as he vies to normalize his migratory status.

Tricia McLaughlin, spokesperson for the department, also supplied what she called "criminal records" related to Jair Celis' alleged sexual misdeeds when he was 17 and rebuffed the contention the case was a juvenile court matter. She didn't specify where the Dec. 12, 2014, document came from, but the Murray Police Department described it as booking paperwork. It indicates that Celis was being investigated for suspicion of sodomy on a child and sexual abuse of a child.

"Because you refuse to do your own research, we can provide you the criminal records. These charges were not filed as a juvenile arrest. DHS stands by arresting a sodomite and child abuser, and we believe it was completely appropriate to alert the public about one less sicko off America's streets. Get a grip," reads McLaughlin's message to KSL.

Celis was detained last week at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Offices in Salt Lake City at what was supposed to be an appointment as part of his efforts to secure legal permanent residency. Queried on Monday on the matter, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Celis, who's from Mexico, had been arrested because he overstayed the original visa allowing him entry into the United States in July 2007, when he was 10.

Amid the ongoing crackdown by the Trump administration on illegal immigration, Celis' arrest figured in a demonstration outside the Citizenship and Immigration Services offices on Monday by immigrant advocates worried about an uptick in enforcement action at the offices. Immigrants trying to normalize their migratory status go to the facility at 660 S. 200 East for appointments with U.S. immigration officials.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, on Thursday defended her critical characterization of an immigrant seeking residency while juvenile court records shed some light on the matter. (Photo: U.S. Department of Homeland Security)

Then on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security wrote a bombshell post on X calling Celis, now 29, "a sodomite and child abuser" and a "predator." "Here are the facts: Jair Celis Lecuona has a criminal history for sodomy of a child and sexual abuse of a child," the post states. The department had previously made no mention to KSL of the allegations. McLaughlin's statement on Thursday came in response to queries about the social media post.

One of Celis' attorneys, Adam Crayk, reacted angrily on Wednesday, saying that because the matter was handled in juvenile court, the case isn't germane in Celis' efforts to normalize his migratory status. Celis, facing deportation, is now married to an American woman. Crayk also said he was considering the possibility of suing the Department of Homeland Security for libel.

As for what actually happened in the juvenile matter, records supplied to KSL by the 3rd District Juvenile Court show that Celis was ultimately adjudicated in the case on Feb. 24, 2015, for lewdness involving a child under 14. For an adult, that's a class A misdemeanor, but KSL legal analyst and Salt Lake attorney Greg Skordas said juvenile cases are distinct from cases involving adults.

"Juvenile adjudications are not criminal. There is no right to a jury trial and other procedural rights from our Constitution. Because of that they are quasi-civil in nature. There is also no chance of going to jail or prison for a juvenile adjudication," Skordas said. "In juvenile court there is no 'guilty or not guilty.' The minor 'admits or denies' the allegations."

Read more:

Voces de Utah Looking for more news from Utah's Latino community? Visit our Voces de Utah section for more stories, events and features.

According to the court papers supplied to KSL, the lewdness involving a child under 14 allegation was reduced from a sexual abuse of a child allegation. He was ultimately ordered to complete a psychosexual education program geared to low-risk offenders, fined $150 and released from the home detention he had been placed on, according to minutes from a Feb. 24, 2014, hearing.

Another allegation, sodomy upon a child, was dismissed as part of plea negotiations, according to the minutes.

Celis, 17 at the time, knew the girl in question from church. As described in the court papers, Celis and the girl, younger than 14, engaged in sexual activity at Celis' prompting and insistence, sometimes at church facilities, making the girl uncomfortable. Crayk said the two were boyfriend and girlfriend at the time, though purported consent is less relevant or not relevant in cases of sexual activity involving those under 18.

A hearing is set for Friday in Celis' immigration case. In the meantime, he's being held at the San Luis Regional Detention Center in San Luis, Arizona, located on the border with Mexico.