Immigrant advocates protest at Salt Lake immigration facility amid talk of heightened enforcement

SALT LAKE CITY — Demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Salt Lake City Monday as a show of support for immigrants amid talk of heightened enforcement action in the city.

"The reason we're out here today is because we want to send the message that Utah stands with immigrants," said Liz Maryon with the Salt Lake City Bail Fund, which organized the gathering.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building at 660 S. 200 East is where immigrants applying with the federal government to normalize their migratory status typically go for appointments and interviews with immigration officials.

Immigrant advocates last week said they had received word that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials planned to increase enforcement action this week inside the Citizenship and Immigration Services office, targeting immigrants with appointments at the facility. Opposition to that activity — Maryon said she's heard two people were detained last week after appointments in the facility — also figured in the demonstrators' plans.

"ICE was planning on making some mass detainment today, and the fact that we called a rally — we're hoping that would deter them," Maryon said.

As of Monday morning, around 30 demonstrators held signs variously criticizing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and showing support for immigrants. The demonstrators planned to stay until 3 p.m., when appointments with immigrants at the facility end for the day.

"It is beyond dismaying. It's horrifying how our immigrant population is being treated. We know that immigrants are the backbone of our economy of Utah," said Brigette Weier, pastor of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Taylorsville and one of the demonstrators.

President Donald Trump has prioritized detention and deportation of immigrants in the country illegally, with increased enforcement action around the country.

