Utah Legislature asks judge to move quickly so they can appeal new congressional map

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah lawmakers are asking a state judge to certify her November ruling on the state's new congressional map by next week so they can appeal the decision, according to court documents filed Thursday.

That ruling last month from 3rd District Judge Dianna Gibson rejected a map drawn by Republican lawmakers in favor of one submitted by plaintiffs who sued over the 2021 congressional map, which they said unfairly favored Republicans.

In their court filing Thursday, attorneys for the Legislature say they can't appeal the decision without final judgment. They asked Gibson for a final decision by Dec. 17.

"Any delay in entering final judgment … would prejudice legislative defendants' ability, acting on behalf of their constituents and Utah voters, to seek further appellate review," the court filing states.

As of Thursday evening, Gibson had not responded to the Legislature's request.

Meanwhile, Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill passed by lawmakers this week moving back the filing deadline for congressional candidates from January to March 2026, giving the Legislature more time to appeal Gibson's ruling.

Republicans in the House and Senate have vigorously opposed Gibson's decision to adopt the new congressional map, which creates a district entirely concentrated in Salt Lake County, which is much more favorable to Democrats. GOP lawmakers accused the judge of creating the "most gerrymandered and extreme district that this state has ever seen."

But supporters of the new map – who accused the Republican-controlled Legislature of gerrymandering when it passed the 2021 map – have said it is a victory for the Utah Constitution and checks and balances between the branches of government.