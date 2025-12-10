'Frustrated' babysitter pleads guilty to murder in death of baby girl

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

MIDVALE — A babysitter accused of smashing a 4-month-old baby's head into the corner of a metal door, resulting in her death, pleaded guilty this week to murder.

Zachary Jarred Walton, 30, was charged in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to the murder charge.

"The totality of the circumstances give rise to evidence of a depraved indifference to human life," a plea document says.

The child abuse charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, but Walton still faces 15 years to life in prison for the murder charge. He will be sentenced on Feb. 2.

The incident happened in August 2024 at the Road Home shelter in Midvale, 529 W. 7300 South, where the girl lived with her mother. That night, the mother was working a DoorDash shift while Walton, a family friend, babysat. Walton had watched the woman's children on several occasions with no problems, according to charging documents.

But on this day, investigators say by 6 p.m. Walton became frustrated with the child's crying, later telling police that "his frustration was an 8 out of 10," the charges state.

Walton allegedly told police he decided to take the girl to the roof of the building to try and calm her down and relieve his stress.

"Walton stated that when he was in the elevator, he thought to himself, 'How do I get her to shut up?' Walton stated that he saw the corner of the elevator and while cradling (the girl) in his left arm, he smashed her head into the metal corner of the elevator where the elevator curves to the sliding doors," the charges allege.

When that made the girl cry harder, he hit her head against the corner of the elevator a second time, the charges state, this time with more force. At that point, he said the infant stopped crying and "Walton thought to himself, 'What had I done?'"

Surveillance video later reviewed by police showed Walton "carrying the 4-month-old limp victim around the roof for approximately 17 minutes while trying to blow into her face," a police booking affidavit states. "After an extreme amount of time, Zachary finally called the child's mother and stated the child was not breathing."

In his plea statement, Walton said he used significant force to hit the baby's face and head twice with an open hand. He also said he did not seek help immediately and instead tried to wake the baby for almost 20 minutes.

At 7:51 p.m., 911 was called. "The child was taken to Primary Children's Hospital and was found to have skull fractures, a brain bleed and broken ribs" and "was taken off life support and died on Sept. 6," the charges state.