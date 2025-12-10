Southern Utah woman gave herself $98K in raises, charges say

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Dec. 10, 2025 at 5:43 p.m.

 
A woman in southern Utah is facing charges of theft and communications fraud accusing her of giving herself raises that totaled nearly $100,000.

ST. GEORGE — A southern Utah woman who worked payroll for her company is facing criminal charges accusing her of giving herself nearly $100,000 in raises.

Kimberly Marie Davis, 50, of Washington, Washington County, was charged Tuesday in 5th District Court with theft by deception and communications fraud, second-degree felonies.

Davis was employed "to perform payroll services for a business. However, (she) gave herself raises without the owner's permission or agreement. As a result, she paid herself $98,000 more than the amount to which she was entitled," according to charging documents.

Prosecutors say the business is a "local health care company in St. George" but did not name the company in court documents.

