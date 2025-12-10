Utahn charged with driving 111 mph near Bear Lake

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Dec. 10, 2025 at 9:27 a.m.

 
A driver who police say drove over 100 mph between Laketown and Garden City is facing criminal charges.

A driver who police say drove over 100 mph between Laketown and Garden City is facing criminal charges. (Nathaniel Gillis, KSL)

Save Story

GARDEN CITY, Rich County — A northern Utah man who police say drove over 100 mph in the Bear Lake area is facing several charges.

The Laketown man, 44, was charged Tuesday in 5th District Court with failing to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; and several traffic infractions, including speeding, failing to yield and failing to signal.

The man was spotted Nov. 19 by police going 67 mph in a 40 mph zone in a Toyota Tacoma on Bear Lake Boulevard in Garden City.

"When the officer pulled (the man) over, (he) waited until the officer exited his patrol car and then sped away, reaching 111 mph in a 55 zone," according to charging documents. "During the chase, (the man) ran a stop sign and placed the traveling public at risk due to his reckless driving."

The man was traveling about 90 mph through Garden City, and then increased to 111 mph on the road between Garden City and Laketown, a police booking affidavit states.

The man was arrested after he pulled into his garage in Laketown.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahNorthern Utah
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  