Utahn charged with driving 111 mph near Bear Lake

GARDEN CITY, Rich County — A northern Utah man who police say drove over 100 mph in the Bear Lake area is facing several charges.

The Laketown man, 44, was charged Tuesday in 5th District Court with failing to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; and several traffic infractions, including speeding, failing to yield and failing to signal.

The man was spotted Nov. 19 by police going 67 mph in a 40 mph zone in a Toyota Tacoma on Bear Lake Boulevard in Garden City.

"When the officer pulled (the man) over, (he) waited until the officer exited his patrol car and then sped away, reaching 111 mph in a 55 zone," according to charging documents. "During the chase, (the man) ran a stop sign and placed the traveling public at risk due to his reckless driving."

The man was traveling about 90 mph through Garden City, and then increased to 111 mph on the road between Garden City and Laketown, a police booking affidavit states.

The man was arrested after he pulled into his garage in Laketown.