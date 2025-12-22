New trails open at 27th Street trailhead in Ogden

By Robert Williamson for KSL | Posted - Dec. 22, 2025 at 10:30 p.m.

 
The entrance to the 27th Street trailhead.

The entrance to the 27th Street trailhead. (Robert Williamson)

OGDEN — A generous donation and help from an outdoor organization in northern Utah have resulted in new trails across nearly 100 acres in Weber County.

The Trails Foundation of Northern Utah secured property at the top of 27th Street, where a new trailhead was created. The new trail is set to open in the next couple of weeks. The approximately 100 acres of land were secured on the condition that it remain open space and be available to the public.

The 27th Street Trailhead opens trail access to approximately 100 acres of property east of the top of 27th Street in Ogden.
The 27th Street Trailhead opens trail access to approximately 100 acres of property east of the top of 27th Street in Ogden. (Photo: Trails Foundation of Northern Utah)

Trail users previously had to park on the side of the road, both on 27th Street and on some of the side streets, to gain access to the trails in the area. Most residents in the area are very cordial, but on busy days, parking is problematic. The location of the new trailhead was chosen to move vehicles away from the residential area and to alleviate most of the past parking issues.

The new trailhead can be accessed by following 27th Street east toward the mountains. At the end of the street, a new trailhead sign is in place. From the sign a new paved road veers to the right a bit before heading back east to a nice, new paved parking area. The parking area provides approximately 60 spaces for vehicles.

Also available at the trailhead is a covered bowery, with picnic tables and a bike repair station. Parking spaces and picnic tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Because the trailhead was secured through the nonprofit organization Trails Foundation of Northern Utah, a few parking spots are marked and reserved for members. There are also a few handicap spaces.

There is currently no water or bathrooms available at the trailhead.

The 27th Street Trailhead will provide access to the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, the boulder climbing areas, Pond Trail (known as the dog pond to some), Taylor Canyon, Malans Peak and Malans Basin. Once on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, users can head north, finding access to the 22nd Street trailhead and access to Indian Trail, Hidden Valley Trail, Bird Song and Rainbow Gardens Trail. Going south on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, users can access the 29th Street Trailhead, Waterfall Canyon, Strong Canyon, Gibb's Loop and Weber State College Discovery Trail.

The Trails Foundation of Northern Utah website provides more detailed information about the 27th Street Trailhead and the organization's vision and mission in planning, constructing and protecting the trails, pathways and open spaces in the northern Utah area, as well as information about becoming a member or volunteer.

Robert Williamson
Robert Williamson is a graduate of Weber State College and the author of "Creative Flies: Innovative Tying Techniques."

