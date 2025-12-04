NCAA volleyball: BYU, Utah fall in 5-set tournament openers

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

PROVO — The BYU women's volleyball's stay in a 14th consecutive NCAA Tournament was cut short for a second straight year Thursday evening.

Kendall Beshear poured in 20 kills, 12 digs, four blocks, two assists and two aces to lift Cal Poly to a 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-10 win over fifth-seeded BYU at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Recently named Big 12 freshman of the year Suli Davis had 18 kills and 10 digs, Claire Little Chambers added 14 kills and 14 digs, and Brielle Kemavor supplied 15 kills and three blocks for the 22nd-ranked Cougars (22-9), who were fed by 48 assists and 11 digs from Alex Bower.

But for a second straight year, BYU was eliminated early by an upstart mid-major conference champion. A year after the Cougars were swept by A-10 champs Loyola Chicago, Cal Poly out-hit BYU .312 to .256 and served up seven aces with 12 blocks to send the top-25 team from the Big 12 home early.

Emma Fredrick added 15 kills and 10 digs for the Mustangs (26-7), and Emme Bullis dished out 52 assists with eight digs and a pair of aces.

BYU rallied from a 25-19 gut-punch in the opening set, when Bower fed a balanced attack of three double-digit hitters to take the next two sets, 25-17 and 25-20 on Little Chambers' 12th kill of the match.

How efficient was BYU? In the third set, the Cougars hit .357 with 17 kills and just two errors to out-hit the Mustangs' .257.

But the Big West champions found momentum in the fourth set, using a pair of aces and several other well-served balls to take a 13-9 lead early after a 4-0 spurt. The Cougars trailed 22-20 when Little Chambers had to be helped off the court with an apparent lower leg injury, and Ella Scott's ace helped the Mustangs close out a 25-20 victory to force a decisive fifth set.

"Coming out of the third, we looked at each other and knew it was now or nothing," Beshear told ESPN+ after the match. "We trusted each other, we balled out, and we had relentless defense. I think that's what changed the game for us."

Beshear had a service ace during a 4-0 run that gave the Mustangs an 11-6 lead in the finale, and Fredrick finished off the upset with her second ace of the night, 15-10.

Sixth-seeded Northern Iowa rallies to reverse sweep Utes

Lily Dykstra, Cassidy Hartman and Reese Booth each posted a double-double as sixth-seeded Northern Iowa rallied to reverse-sweep Utah 15-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20, 15-10 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Kamryn Gibadlo poured in 20 kills with four blocks for the Utes, who ended the season with a 15-15 overall record. Levani Key-Powell added 17 kills, and Emrie Moea'i had a double-double with 10 kills and 10 blocks for Utah.

"We are very proud to have gotten to the tournament," said Utah coach Beth Launiere, whose team was back in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and 20th time in program history. "I think it's been well-documented that we faced a lot of adversity this year. I couldn't be more proud of my team for overcoming that, working together, finding a way, and getting us to this point."

Utah Valley will be the fourth school from Utah to open the NCAA Tournament with first serve Friday at second-seeded Stanford.