No. 15 Utah to play Nebraska in Las Vegas Bowl on New Year's Eve

SALT LAKE CITY — Lady Luck hasn't been on Utah's side since 2017 in bowl games, but a trip to Sin City at the end of the month could have the Utes feeling lucky again.

On Sunday, No. 15 Utah (10-2) was selected to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against Big Ten opponent Nebraska (7-2) on New Year's Eve (1:30 p.m. MST, ESPN). It becomes the second trip to Allegiant Stadium in the postseason over the last three seasons, with the Utes coming up short to Northwestern in 2023.

It's the sixth time in program history the Utes will have participated in the Las Vegas Bowl, and the fourth in Kyle Whittingham's 21-year tenure.

Utah enters the end-of-year contest looking to snap a five-game bowl skid after Whittingham started 11-1 in the postseason exhibition games as head coach. But Utah enters the Las Vegas Bowl relatively healthy and a majority of its starters seemingly available, unlike the 2023 iteration.

Nebraska enters the game after an up-an-down season, in which the Cornhuskers finished 7-5 overall and just 4-5 in Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers' starting quarterback, Dylan Raiola, suffered a season-ending injury in early November, leaving the duties to freshman TJ Lateef.

The backup signal caller threw for 461 yards and three touchdowns on a 56.6% completion percentage in his three starts to closeout the regular season.

Nebraska, though, was fueled by workhorse running back Emmett Johnson, who rushed for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns, to lead the team. Johnson's production ranks third in the country, which led him to already announce his intention to skip his senior season and go to the NFL draft.

Johnson, however, hasn't made it clear whether he'll play in the postseason contest.

Behind Johnson is limited production in the run game, with sophomore back Kwinten Ives as the team's second-leading rusher with 119 yards and two touchdowns, though all that production came within the first three games of the season.

That bodes well for a Utah team that has struggled, especially of late, to contain the run this season. The Utes, who have been known for being a strong run defense team and most often ranked inside the top 10, have given up on average of 182.8 yards per game, which ranks 114th in the FBS.

Conversely, Utah is just 26 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns away from breaking an all-time school record in both categories, with sophomore back Wayshawn Parker leading the team with 931 yards and six touchdowns.

Quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin have contributed significantly to that total, too, with Dampier being the team's second-leading rusher with 687 yards and seven touchdowns, and Ficklin adding 503 yards and 10 touchdowns in backup duty.

A win at the Las Vegas Bowl would snap a five-game losing streak in bowl games for the Utes and would give Utah its first 11-win season since 2019, which is also the same year Utah last won 10 games during the regular season.