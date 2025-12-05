DEA seeks 'total elimination' of fentanyl in the United States

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Drug Enforcement Administration's new campaign to combat the fentanyl crisis in the U.S. will focus on trying to wipe the drug out completely.

"Our goal is the total elimination of fentanyl coming into the United States. That's our goal," Miguel Chino, assistant special agent-in-charge at the DEA's Salt Lake City District Office, told KSL.com on Thursday.

In October, the DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division — comprised of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Montana — launched "Operation Fentanyl Free America." The DEA publicly announced its operation on Wednesday.

"This targeted monthlong enforcement effort resulted in the seizure of more than 1 million fentanyl pills, which ranked third in all DEA divisions nationwide during the October operation," the Drug Enforcement Administration said in a prepared statement. Nearly 380,000 fentanyl pills were seized in Utah during that time along with about 1 pound of fentanyl powder capable of making an additional 500,000 pills.

Twenty-one arrests were made in Utah during the operation, nearly $62,000 seized, and other drugs such as meth, cocaine and heroin were also seized.

"We are going to use everything we can to eliminate fentanyl. We have more tools in our toolbox now," Chino said.

Fentanyl is a statewide problem, he said. But the majority of pills are seized along the Wasatch Front, the state's most populous area. Chino says most of the precursors for making fentanyl pills or powder are shipped to Mexico, where the powder is either taken across the border or made into pills and then smuggled over the border.

While the focus of the October operation was on fentanyl, Chino says meth also remains a big problem.

"Fentanyl is killing Americans. Meth is too. People are overdosing and dying from methamphetamine. But fentanyl is king when it comes to overdose deaths, and that's why our goal is to eliminate it completely," he said.

DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division special agent-in-charge David Olesky added that "fentanyl remains the No. 1 killer of Americans between ages 18 to 45."

In the past, the DEA has run similar campaigns such as "One Pill Can Kill." Chino said while "Operation Fentanyl Free America" is more law enforcement driven than previous campaigns, it will still take participation from everyone in the community to solve the problem.

"Fentanyl Free America is not just about enforcement. A big part of it is enforcement; we're trying to cut the supply 100%. But we have to cut the demand also," he said.

To do that, he encourages parents to continue to talk to their children about the dangers of fentanyl use or buying prescription meds off the street. Chino says law enforcers will continue to visit schools to push the same message.

The DEA will also continue working with state and local partners, such as Gov. Spencer Cox's task force he established last year to combat the fentanyl crisis in Utah. Chino himself was born and raised in Utah and is a former Utah Highway Patrol trooper.

Additional information and resources for parents can be found at dea.gov/fentanylfree.