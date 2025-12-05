Probation ordered for Orem woman who attempted to shoot her phone

OREM — An Orem woman who was arrested after trying to shoot her cellphone with her boyfriend's gun has been sentenced to probation for recklessly discharging a firearm.

Teresa Lynn Saez, 54, was charged in 4th District Court with unauthorized possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and improper discharge of a weapon and property damage, class B misdemeanors.

On Aug. 4, in Orem, Saez and her boyfriend were arguing while intoxicated when the boyfriend said he thinks Saez spends too much on her phone. In response, Saez took his gun without permission and said she was going to shoot her phone, according to the charges.

When she fired the gun, the bullet went through a fence toward a nearby home, charges state.

Police responded to the home after a neighbor reported hearing the couple arguing and then a gunshot.

On Oct. 7, Saez pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor. As part of the plea agreement, the other charges were dismissed, and she was ordered to pay about $565 in restitution for the property damage. The agreement also stipulated a protective order be issued that prohibits her from possessing a firearm.

Saez was sentenced Tuesday to 15 days in jail, which will be served through a work diversion program, plus two years of probation, according to court documents.