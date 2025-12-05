Utahn invited man on a walk, then stabbed him multiple times, police say

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

WELLINGTON, Carbon County — A man who police say tried to kill someone he believed to be a convicted sex offender was arrested after stabbing the victim multiple times.

Thad Gurule, 32, of Price, was booked into the Carbon County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug possession.

Police were called about 2 a.m. Monday to a Wellington residence where they found a man "covered in blood standing on the front porch. The male was located a short distance from the originating dispatch location and had sustained multiple stab wounds and lacerations throughout his body," a police booking affidavit states. "Officers learned that (the man) was stabbed approximately 17 times with multiple lacerations. He was transported to a specialized hospital for further treatment."

When officers questioned Gurule, he said he had met the victim a few days ago and that the man "made comments about his minor child."

"Thad said he did an internet search and learned that (the man) was a sex offender. Thad said he walked over to (the man's) apartment and asked him to go for a walk and get some food. Thad admitted he intended to assault him in an effort to protect his daughter," the affidavit states.

Police say they arrested Gurule for investigation of attempted murder "due to the fact that his actions were premeditated, and he fully intended to kill (the victim) by stabbing him multiple times."

Additional information about the victim, including his current condition and whether he is actually a registered sex offender, was not immediately available.