Cache County man charged with automobile homicide in ATV rollover death

A Cache County man was arrested and charged this week with negligently causing the death of a woman while driving an ATV while intoxicated in August.

LOGAN — A Cache County man was charged Wednesday with negligently causing the death of a woman while driving an all-terrain vehicle while intoxicated in August.

Kevin C Bingham, 69, of Amalga, Cache County, is charged in 1st District Court with automobile homicide, a second-degree felony. He was arrested Tuesday after an investigation determined he was driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.188%, or more than three and a half times the legal limit, during a fatal rollover accident, according to charging documents.

At 12:35 a.m. on Aug. 2, police responded to an accident where a Polaris RZR had rolled off the road near 5800 W. 9200 North in Cache County. Investigators determined the vehicle had swerved left of the center line, then recorrected back to the right before losing traction and rolling down an embankment.

A woman who had been ejected from the ATV was found dead at the scene, the charges state. The woman was identified by police only as M.A.

Bingham was transported from the scene to the hospital for injuries and later told police the woman had been driving the vehicle when they crashed, a police booking affidavit states.

Bingham told police he had not been drinking, but officers noted the "odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his breath," the charges state. Police also reported locating unopened cans of beer in a cooler at the crash scene.

DNA samples from the scene show the blood located on the steering wheel and windshield did not match the woman, and police determined Bingham had been driving the vehicle, according to court documents.

