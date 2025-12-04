12-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in Roosevelt

ROOSEVELT — A 12-year-old girl was killed Wednesday after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk.

Roosevelt police said officers responded to the accident at the intersection of 200 E. 200 North around 3:55 p.m.

"Thus far in the investigation, it appears that a vehicle traveling south on 200 East disregarded a red traffic signal/light and struck the girl in the crosswalk," police said.

The girl, who lives in Roosevelt, was taken to the hospital, where she was awaiting transport via medical helicopter, but died before she could be taken to a different hospital. The Roosevelt Police Department is currently investigating the accident in collaboration with the Utah Highway Patrol.

This story may be updated.