'Passionate and loving': North Ogden choir instructor leads final concert as cancer fight intensifies

PLEASANT VIEW, Weber County — For nine years, Becca Hoxer has taught choir to the students at Bates Elementary in North Ogden, spurred by her love of music and kids.

It's an extracurricular activity at the school, and Hoxer has received a small paycheck, which covers some of her expenses. Mainly, though, teaching the students who take part is a labor of love, an effort to instill a love of music and a sense of confidence and accomplishment in them.

"This choir has brought me more joy than most things in my life," she said. "I just love having something I can do to feel like I'm putting good into the community and supporting kids. I love teaching children. I think they are so fun and just amazing to be with."

As Hoxer's battle with cancer intensifies, though, teaching has gotten tougher, and on Wednesday, the married mother of four — including two Bates students — led her final concert with the kids, a Christmas program held at Weber High School in Pleasant View. She was scheduled for surgery on Thursday as part of her cancer treatment regimen and thinks it's time to take a step back and spend time with family.

"There's definite sadness. I tear up as I'm even talking about it. It's been such a source of joy and I will miss it a lot," said Hoxer, 41. "I will miss being involved in music, but mostly I will just miss the smiles on the kids' faces and the conversations that I have with them."

Becca Hoxer directs the Bates Elementary choir at her final concert with the group on Wednesday at Weber High School in Pleasant View. She plans to now turn her focus to family and fighting cancer. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

It's not a quiet goodbye, though. She was lauded at Wednesday's concert, getting a standing ovation from the crowd on hand, and Bates Elementary Principal Dax Sederholm, among many others, praised her involvement. Two words — "passionate and loving" — sum up Hoxer, he said.

"She has changed people, changed the world," Sederholm said.

Others also had kind words for the woman, praising her involvement with the students and her ability to remain upbeat despite her battle with cancer. Hoxer suffers from leiomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that attacks smooth muscle tissue, and has gone through three rounds of chemotherapy.

"She is an incredible example of resilience and dedication. The kids absolutely love her, and her energy inspires them to keep showing up and working hard. Having taught three of her four children, I can say she is the kind of parent every teacher hopes for," said Amber Booth, a first-grade teacher at Bates.

Becca Hoxer helps lead the Bates Elementary choir at her final concert with the group on Wednesday at Weber High School in Pleasant View. She plans to now turn her focus to family and fighting cancer. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

Under Hoxer's leadership, the number of kids participating in choir has grown from 30 to well over 100, said Mindi Gifford, an instructional coach. Practices are held before the start of regular school hours, starting at 7:30 a.m., two times a week.

"Even with all she has gone through, she continues to show up for these kids. She is the heart of our program," Gifford said.

Kathy Lowe, an office aide at Bates, said her positive outlook rubs off on others. "She encourages the students to see the good in everything. She is a light to all she comes in contact with," she said.

After Wednesday's concert, the choir members mobbed around Hoxer, wishing her well and hugging the woman. She hugged them back, beaming.