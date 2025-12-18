RFK Jr proposes rules to cut US children's access to gender-related care

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WASHINGTON — Health Secretary Robert ​F. Kennedy Jr. moved on Thursday to cut access to ⁠gender-related care for children, proposing rules that ‌would bar hospitals that deliver ⁠such care from Medicare and Medicaid ‌programs and ‍also bar Medicaid and children's health ⁠programs from ⁠paying for it.

Kennedy, following on the back of an earlier executive order from President Donald Trump that sought to reverse policies set by ‍Democrats, also proposed a rule that would remove the disability status of people who are transgender.

Nearly all hospitals participate in the Medicare program for people aged ‌65 and older or who have disabilities. ‌More than half of U.S. children receive their health coverage through the federal and state-based ⁠Medicaid and CHIP ​programs.