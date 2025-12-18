RFK Jr proposes rules to cut US children's access to gender-related care

By Reuters | Posted - Dec. 18, 2025 at 10:03 a.m.

 
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks with Vice President JD Vance (not pictured) during the inaugural Make America Healthy Again summit in Washington, D.C., Nov. 12.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks with Vice President JD Vance (not pictured) during the inaugural Make America Healthy Again summit in Washington, D.C., Nov. 12. (Nathan Howard, Reuters )

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WASHINGTON — Health Secretary Robert ​F. Kennedy Jr. moved on Thursday to cut access to ⁠gender-related care for children, proposing rules that ‌would bar hospitals that deliver ⁠such care from Medicare and Medicaid ‌programs and ‍also bar Medicaid and children's health ⁠programs from ⁠paying for it.

Kennedy, following on the back of an earlier executive order from President Donald Trump that sought to reverse policies set by ‍Democrats, also proposed a rule that would remove the disability status of people who are transgender.

Nearly all hospitals participate in the Medicare program for people aged ‌65 and older or who have disabilities. ‌More than half of U.S. children receive their health coverage through the federal and state-based ⁠Medicaid and CHIP ​programs.

Most recent Politics stories

Related topics

PoliticsHealth
Reuters
    KSL.com Beyond Series
    KSL.com Beyond Business

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  