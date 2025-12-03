Bott Mulitalo

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - Dec. 3, 2025

 
Bott Mulitalo

Bott Mulitalo

Position: OT

Height: 6'5

Weight: 300

High School: Lone Peak High School

Hometown: Lehi, Utah

  • No. 2-rated recruit in Utah, No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the country by 247Sports
  • Four star prospect by 247Sports Composite
  • Four-year starter at defensive line
  • Totaled 45 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries in 10 games as a junior
  • Also recruited by Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State, among others

