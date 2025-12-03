Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Bott Mulitalo
Position: OT
Height: 6'5
Weight: 300
High School: Lone Peak High School
Hometown: Lehi, Utah
- No. 2-rated recruit in Utah, No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the country by 247Sports
- Four star prospect by 247Sports Composite
- Four-year starter at defensive line
- Totaled 45 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries in 10 games as a junior
- Also recruited by Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State, among others
×