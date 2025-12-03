Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Matthew Mason
Position: S
Height: 6'3
Weight: 190
High School: Faith Lutheran High School
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
- A three-star recruit on 247Sports
- Composite score of 0.8778 on 247Sports
- First Team-All League 2025
- All-State 2025
- Special Teams Player of the Year 2024
- All-State honorable mention in 2024
- 313 total tackles over high school career
- 25 total tackles for loss in high school career, including four sacks
- Four interceptions over high school career, 31 PBU
- 500 kickoff return yards over high school career, including 367 in senior year
- Two fumble recovery touchdowns, one in junior and senior year
- 6 blocked kicks and 10 forced fumbles in career
- Also recruited by Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Liberty, Northwestern, Oregon State, Utah State and Washington State
THANK YOU LORD, IM HOME!! #GoCougs@BYUfootball@CoachJayHill@gavinfowler16https://t.co/yTIXIPSgyz@FL_Ftball@BlairAngulo@ChadSimmons_@GregBiggins@SWiltfong_@BrandonHuffman@adamgorney @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/OesJk2F0SR— Matthew Mason (@Matthew_Mason8) June 17, 2025
×