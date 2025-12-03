Matthew Mason

Matthew Mason

Matthew Mason

Position: S

Height: 6'3

Weight: 190

High School: Faith Lutheran High School

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

  • A three-star recruit on 247Sports
  • Composite score of 0.8778 on 247Sports
  • First Team-All League 2025
  • All-State 2025
  • Special Teams Player of the Year 2024
  • All-State honorable mention in 2024
  • 313 total tackles over high school career
  • 25 total tackles for loss in high school career, including four sacks
  • Four interceptions over high school career, 31 PBU
  • 500 kickoff return yards over high school career, including 367 in senior year
  • Two fumble recovery touchdowns, one in junior and senior year
  • 6 blocked kicks and 10 forced fumbles in career
  • Also recruited by Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Liberty, Northwestern, Oregon State, Utah State and Washington State

