Adam Bywater

Adam Bywater

Adam Bywater

Linebacker

Olympus HS (Holladay, Utah)

6-3 | 210 pounds

  • No. 5-rated recruit in Utah, No. 9 linebacker in the country by 247Sports
  • Four star prospect by 247Sports
  • Three star prospect by 247Sports Composite
  • Made 120 tackles, 6 interceptions, 5 touchdowns, 1 sack, 1 blocked field goal, 1 blocked punt as a senior
  • Also played basketball
  • Older brother Ben played linebacker at BYU (2019-24)
  • Also recruited by Boise State, Utah, Arizona State, Harvard, Princeton, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and Utah State, among others
  • Plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Spokane, Wash.) prior to enrolling

