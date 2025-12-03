Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Adam Bywater
Linebacker
Olympus HS (Holladay, Utah)
6-3 | 210 pounds
- No. 5-rated recruit in Utah, No. 9 linebacker in the country by 247Sports
- Four star prospect by 247Sports
- Three star prospect by 247Sports Composite
- Made 120 tackles, 6 interceptions, 5 touchdowns, 1 sack, 1 blocked field goal, 1 blocked punt as a senior
- Also played basketball
- Older brother Ben played linebacker at BYU (2019-24)
- Also recruited by Boise State, Utah, Arizona State, Harvard, Princeton, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and Utah State, among others
- Plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Spokane, Wash.) prior to enrolling
Welcome to the Family, @AdamBywater22 🤙 pic.twitter.com/lN8FBYDRgG— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 3, 2025
