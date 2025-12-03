Brock Harris

Brock Harris

Brock Harris

Tight end

Pine View HS (St. George, Utah)

6-6 | 2380 pounds

  • No. 4-rated recruit in Utah, No. 8 tight end in the country by 247Sports
  • Four star prospect by 247Sports Composite
  • Polynesian Bowl All-Star
  • Under Armour All-America Game selection
  • As a senior, caught 61 passes for 1,050 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games
  • As a junior, caught 41 passes for 527 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games
  • Also played basketball
  • Top performer at the under Armour Camp series stop in Salt Lake City
  • Also recruited by Georgia, Michigan, Utah, Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah Tech, Washington, Washington State and Wisconsin, among others
  • Plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Spokane, Wash.) prior to enrolling

