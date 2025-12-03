Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Graham Livingston
Position: WR
Height: 5'11
Weight: 180
High School: Ridgeline High School
Hometown: Providence, Utah
- A three-star recruit on 247Sports
- Also recruited by Weber State, Utah, Cal and Utah State
- Track and field athlete, winning the Utah 4A 200-meter as a junior
- As a senior that played 12 games, Livingston totaled 1,636 receiving yards on 105 with 21 touchdowns
- Recorded 1,624 receiving yards on 84 receptions with 15 touchdowns as a junior
- Ranks No. 1 in receiving yards in Utah
- Plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling
100% Committed! #GoCougs 🔵⚪️ @kalanifsitake@CoachRoderick@fsitake@CoachJayHill@travisc4@jeremyliv11@JPitch26pic.twitter.com/KhPsDa2MwF— Graham Livingston 3⭐️ (@graham_liv12) June 22, 2025
