Graham Livingston

Position: WR

Height: 5'11

Weight: 180

High School: Ridgeline High School

Hometown: Providence, Utah

  • A three-star recruit on 247Sports
  • Also recruited by Weber State, Utah, Cal and Utah State
  • Track and field athlete, winning the Utah 4A 200-meter as a junior
  • As a senior that played 12 games, Livingston totaled 1,636 receiving yards on 105 with 21 touchdowns
  • Recorded 1,624 receiving yards on 84 receptions with 15 touchdowns as a junior
  • Ranks No. 1 in receiving yards in Utah
  • Plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling

