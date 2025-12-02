Why Utah plans to discontinue public parking at Salt Lake courthouse in 2026

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's court system is ending public parking at one of its busiest courthouses over safety concerns.

Public parking at the garage underneath the Scott M. Matheson Courthouse, 450 S. State in Salt Lake City, will be discontinued beginning on Jan. 1, 2026, Utah State Courts announced last week. Jurors will still be able to use the garage, along with other court users and staff.

The move, officials said, aims to "enhance courthouse safety and security," and follows national security "guidance," while also improving operational efficiency.

"This adjustment aligns with national security standards and is a proactive measure to better protect the public and court employees while ensuring continued access through nearby parking options," said Chris Palmer, Utah State Courts' director of security, in a statement. "The goal is to ensure that access occurs in a way that maximizes safety for everyone in the courthouse."

The state published a report in 2021 that recommended that public parking "should not be located under court buildings for security reasons" at all courthouses. Public parking and staff parking should be separated by "a gate and landscape barriers at a minimum," the report added.

The National Center for State Courts issued a report recommending that courthouses avoid reserving parking spaces with "judge" or names on them, citing safety concerns there, as well.

People who plan to attend court proceedings at the Scott M. Matheson Courthouse are urged to park at the 500 South or 175 E. 400 South surface lots, or the WaFd Building parking garage, all of which are located near the courthouse. Salt Lake City also maintains metered street parking in the area.

Utah Transit Authority also maintains a bus stop outside of the courthouse, as well as a light-rail station a block away. Both of those options are within its free fare zone downtown.