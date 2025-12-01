North Ogden man faces 13 felonies in sex abuse of 13-year-old

OGDEN — A North Ogden man has been charged with 13 felonies, accusing him of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Bram Antolin Van Vliet, 26, was charged Friday in 2nd District Court with sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony; two counts of sexual abuse of a child, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of enticing a minor, second-degree felonies; plus enticing a minor and three counts of distributing material harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

Police say the sexual interactions occurred between Aug. 1 and Oct. 3. The girl's father learned of illegal activity involving Van Vliet and his daughter after finding explicit photos on her phone and then questioning her, according to charging documents.

The victim spoke with a forensic interviewer at the Weber-Morgan Children's Justice Center in Ogden, revealing the alleged activity, and authorities also recovered text threads that were sexual in nature between her and Van Vliet, in addition to explicit photos, the charges state.

North Ogden police questioned Van Vliet, who admitted engaging in sexual activity with the girl, the charges allege.

A judge on Friday ordered that he be held without bail.