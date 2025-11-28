Man suspected of killing National Guard member to face murder charges, US attorney says

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice is upgrading charges for the Afghan man suspected of shooting and killing a National Guard member and wounding another to first-degree murder, U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro said on Friday.

The comments were made on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" program.

Pirro said a day earlier that the suspect would face three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.