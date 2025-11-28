Man suspected of killing National Guard member to face murder charges, US attorney says

By Jasper Ward and Bhargav Acharya, Reuters | Posted - Nov. 28, 2025 at 7:40 a.m.

 
Law enforcement officers gather on the day the body of slain West Virginia National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom is transferred from Medstar Washington Hospital Center, a day after she was shot in Washington, D.C., Thursday.

Law enforcement officers gather on the day the body of slain West Virginia National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom is transferred from Medstar Washington Hospital Center, a day after she was shot in Washington, D.C., Thursday. (Craig Hudson, Reuters)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice is upgrading charges for the Afghan man suspected of shooting and killing a National Guard member and wounding another to first-degree murder, U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro said on Friday.

The comments were made on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" program.

Pirro said a day earlier that the suspect would face three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

