Helper man pleads guilty to shooting, killing his mother in January 2024

HELPER — A Helper man pleaded guilty Monday to killing his mother in January 2024.

Matthew Frank Juliano, 41, was charged in 7th District Court in January 2024 with murder and shooting at another person causing injury, first-degree felonies; and drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.

Juliano admitted to shooting and killing his mother, Karon Louise Barker-Griffin, 64, in her bedroom at 40 Garden Street, according to a plea statement filed Monday.

The felony firearm charge was dismissed in exchange for him pleading guilty to murder, drug possession and a separate misdemeanor charge of assaulting a fellow inmate in July this year. The prosecution said it would recommend Juliano be given credit for time served for the drug charge, the plea agreement said.

Juliano faces 15 years to life in prison for the murder charge and up to a year in jail for the assault charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 27.

The investigation Jan. 1, 2024, when Juliano called 911 several times saying an accident had happened and he needed an officer. Police say he was behaving erratically when they arrived and wouldn't answer direct questions.

"Matthew instructed me to go into the back room and pointed me to a bedroom that was not lit," the affidavit states. "I asked Matthew if someone was hurt and he stated someone was. I asked Matthew who was hurt, and he eventually told me it was (the victim). I asked Matthew if he had hurt (the victim) and he nodded in the affirmative."

Barker-Griffin was found deceased on a bed inside the room with a gunshot wound to her head, police said. While being booked into jail, he was found to be in possession of fentanyl pills, according to police.