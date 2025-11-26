Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in West Valley City

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 26, 2025 at 8:24 a.m.

 
A motorcyclist was killed in a West Valley collision late Tuesday, police said.

A motorcyclist was killed in a West Valley collision late Tuesday, police said. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

WEST VALLEY CITY — A motorcyclist was killed in a West Valley collision late Tuesday, police said.

About 11:15 p.m., an SUV was headed west on 4100 South and turned left onto Charles Drive. The car turned in front of a motorcycle that was heading east, causing the motorcyclist to hit the SUV, West Valley Police Lt. Julie Jorgensen said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The SUV driver stayed on scene and was one of the people who called police to report the accident, Jorgensen said.

