2 people hospitalized after shooting in Kearns

By Sicily Stanton for KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 26, 2025 at 6:39 a.m.

 
Two adults were taken to a hospital early Wednesday after a shooting in Kearns, according to the Unified Police Department.

Two adults were taken to a hospital early Wednesday after a shooting in Kearns, according to the Unified Police Department. (Brian Carlson, KSL-TV)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KEARNS — Two adults were taken to a hospital early Wednesday after a shooting in Kearns, according to the Unified Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire about 1:24 a.m. near 5500 West Nautilus Drive, Unified Police Sgt. Aymee Race confirmed. Police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a man with at least one gunshot wound. Both were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe there was one shooter, though no arrests have been made. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are on scene gathering evidence.

It is not yet clear whether the shooting was gang-related. Race said there are no additional details at this time.

This story may be updated.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahSalt Lake CountyPolice & Courts

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  