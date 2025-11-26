2 people hospitalized after shooting in Kearns

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KEARNS — Two adults were taken to a hospital early Wednesday after a shooting in Kearns, according to the Unified Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire about 1:24 a.m. near 5500 West Nautilus Drive, Unified Police Sgt. Aymee Race confirmed. Police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a man with at least one gunshot wound. Both were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe there was one shooter, though no arrests have been made. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are on scene gathering evidence.

It is not yet clear whether the shooting was gang-related. Race said there are no additional details at this time.

