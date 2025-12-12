'One of the few guys who can be in the hall of fame at both schools:' Utah reacts to Kyle Whittingham stepping down

PROVO — Few people in the state of Utah know the impact Kyle Whittingham has had on the Beehive State better than current BYU head coach Kalani Sitake.

Sitake, 50, spent 10 years on Whittingham's staff at Utah, including the last three as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. After a year at Oregon State with Gary Andersen, the former BYU fullback returned to his alma mater as the Cougars' 14th head coach in program history.

But much of the basis of his coaching career he learned from his time with the former All-WAC linebacker at BYU on the Hill in Salt Lake City.

"You know how much I love Kyle Whittingham and his family; I wouldn't be here if it weren't for him," Sitake said after the Cougars' regular-season finale this year against UCF. "He's always been a friend, and that's always going to be there."

Whittingham announced his decision to step down Friday afternoon at Utah, departing the school as the program's all-time winningest head coach after 21 seasons. Longtime defensive coordinator and former Utah safety Morgan Scalley had previously been named head coach-in-waiting of the program.

Not included in Friday's announcement was the word "retirement." And while he couldn't speak for his former boss' plans, Sitake seemed to admit he can't see the 66-year-old Provo High graduate slowing down, either.

"I don't know what he wants to do; he's much better at golf now, and I know he's always going to ski. He has a couple of Harleys that he likes to ride," he said. "But I just can't imagine him not being around football.

"If he decides that it's time to hang his whistle up, I know that he's going to do something with football. He just can't help it."

Regardless of his immediate future plans, Sitake believes Whittingham — who stepped down with the most victories among active Big 12 coaches and ranks third among active FBS coaches with 177 wins — deserves to be recognized by both programs, including the one he leads where Whittingham was the WAC Defensive Player of the Year in 1981.

"There are people like me and a lot of guys on our coaching staff that would not be where we are at if it weren't for him," Sitake added. "He's done some amazing things for football in this state. He played for BYU, and with his playing days, deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. He's probably one of the few guys who can be in the hall of fame at both schools; if there's anybody that deserves it, it's him."

As news of Whittingham stepping down spread, tributes began to pour in from across the state and throughout college football. That included Sitake's defensive coordinator, a former Utah cornerback and assistant coach in Jay Hill.

"An amazing coach, mentor, and friend," Hill said of Whittingham. "Words cannot express how grateful we are for Coach Whit, Jamie, and his family. I was extremely blessed to be coached by and to have coached with Kyle."

"Kyle Whittingham built a program, shaped young men, and represented Utah with integrity and grit for two decades," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a statement. "We're grateful for his leadership, his loyalty to this state, and the standard he set on and off the field.

"Thank you, Coach. Utah wishes you and your family the very best."

Former Utah congressman (and BYU placekicker) Jason Chaffetz called Whittingham "a class act" in wishing him well.

"Amazing coach and a great guy," Chaffetz said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. "He has positively impacted countless lives. Our world, and certainly Utah, is better because of his integrity and example."

Former Utah kicker Andy Phillips, who was with the U.S. Ski team from 2007-11, joked it was "finally time to get him into Masters ski racing."

San Jose State coach Ken Niumatalolo, the former longtime head coach at Navy who had a son Ali'i play tight end at Utah (as well as another Va'a who played linebacker at BYU), called Whittingham "one of the best ever."

"My wife and I think you for changing the life of my son Ali'i," he said. "Look forward to seeing you in the North Shore in the summers, my brother."