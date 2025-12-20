Runnin' Utes top century mark for season first in blowout win over Eastern Washington

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — In the final nonconference game of the season, the Runnin' Utes left no doubt in a blowout win over a two-win Eastern Washington team at the Huntsman Center.

Keanu Dawes carried the team early and then Don McHenry and Terrence Brown — the team's leading scorers this season — put the final touches on a XX-XX win over the Eagles Saturday night.

McHenry made five 3-pointers to lead the team with 24 points, and Dawes added 19 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting from the field, while contributing six rebounds and two assists in the win.

Brown supplied an additional 19 points, 11 assists and three rebounds for the Utes (8-4).

Outside of a short 2-point lead for Eastern Washington (2-10) early in the game, Utah led for the entirety, building up a 26-point lead en route to the first 100-point game of the season.

The Eagles had three players finish in double figures, with Alton Hamilton IV topping the box score with 19 points and nine rebounds in a loss.

Utah shot 68% from the floor in the win, while outscoring Eastern Washington 52-38 in the post.

